[HOT AUDIO]: Expect a big jump in Ghana’s coronavirus cases this week – Dr. Badu Sarkodie hints

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Badu Sarkodie has hinted that Ghana should expect a rapid increase in coronavirus cases in Ghana later this week.

According to Dr. Sarkodie in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the increase is as a result of some 15,384 out of 19,276 persons who have been reached through contact tracing and their samples taken, tests conducted awaiting the results

“During this week we will have more cases as a result of intensifying testing from there we will focus on daily cases to see the data of the virus will increase or decrease,” he said on PeaceFM news.

Ghana has confirmed 73 new cases of the novel Coronavirus, bringing the total count to 287.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in a statement said with the institution of the enhanced contact tracing and testing measures, Ghana has recorded an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“As of 6 April 2020, 23:30 hr, a total of 287 cases of COVID-19 with five deaths have been recorded.

Listen to Dr. Sarkodie in the audio below

Source: MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THE STORY