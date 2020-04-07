COVID-19: UK Prime Minister’s condition deteriorates

The UK Prime Minister’s condition has gotten worse after he tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus 10 days ago.

Boris Johnson, 55, was admitted to the St. Thomas hospital in London with “persistent symptoms” on Sunday.

Though reports say he is receiving excellent care at the Intensive Care Unit, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described it as “terribly sad news”.

An official government statement said “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

The report of Mr Johnson’s deteriorating condition under Corona Virus has sent fears across world with many social media users and prominent individuals describing it as terrifying.

SHARE THE STORY