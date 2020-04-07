COVID-19: Market Woman Using Hand Sanitizer To Clean Her Tomatoes [WATCH VIDEO]

In a wake of Coronavirus, a shocking video trending on social media exposed a market woman cleaning tomatoes she sells with hand sanitizer.

According to the market woman, she is aware of the deadly coronavirus and has taken the necessary precautionary measures very seriously.

She indicated that anytime she is about to sell the tomatoes to anyone she uses the sanitizer on her hand and in a situation where the buyer does not have some, she ensures the buyer uses her sanitizer before they leave.

Asked how she keeps her tomatoes clean during this coronavirus period by the reporter, the market woman revealed she drops a little of the sanitizer in her napkin and uses it to clean the tomatoes.

According to her, she just used her mindset to come up with this measure to clean her tomatoes.

Watch The Video