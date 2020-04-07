Lockdown: I’m left with GHC10, no food for my family – Man cries out

A man has shared a touching story of what he and his family are currently experiencing after the government placed parts of the country under lockdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, people in Greater Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi have had their movements restricted by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo for a period of 14days.

The man, whose identity cannot be revealed has earnestly asked the President to cut short the lockdown period as according to him, “some of us cannot go the two weeks restrictions”.

He said the only money left on him as a family man with wife and children is GHC10.00 without gas, foodstuffs or snacks.

“Am left with GHC10 with no gas, no foodstuffs, no snacks for the kids. My little son is ill and I don’t even know what to do. We are hustlers”, he said.

According to him, his GHC600.00 monthly salary is yet to hit his account and all efforts by his wife to also go to the market to reach out to her customers to raise some money to support the family has proved futile due to the lockdown.

“The frustration is just too much to bear”, he sadly revealed.

Below is the man’s full story:

Source: ghanaguardian.com

SHARE THE STORY