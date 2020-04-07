LIVESTREAMING: Ministry of Information press briefing on coronavirus – WATCH HERE

From the Ministry of Information Press Centre in Accra, www.ghanaweb.com brings to you a livestream of today’s Ministers Press Briefing on Coronavirus in Ghana.

Issues to be addressed in today’s briefing will include an update on Ghana’s case management, details on incentives for health workers, updates on support for the poor and vulnerable, as well as details of water relief services.

The Ministry of Information over the period has been bringing Ghanaians up to speed with information on government’s measures being put in place in fighting against the novel coronavirus pandemic through its periodic press briefings.

Ghana as at this morning has a total case count of 287 with 5 recorded deaths and 3 recoveries.

