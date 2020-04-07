Sarkodie becomes second most followed rapper in Africa after hitting 3 million followers on Twitter

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie has shot up in numbers on social media platform Twitter, becoming the second African rapper behind South African rapper AKA.

The ‘Saara’ hitmaker has currently recorded 3 million followers with 1.8 million on Facebook and 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

AKA has 4.3 million followers on Twitter, 441 million followers on Facebook and 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

Perhaps Sarkodie is taking his social media following serious and working hard to get his fan base strengthen.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sarkodie has stated that he will pay any amount of money to get his fellow rapper Pappy Kojo back home to Ghana.

Pappy Kojo who is currently in Italy has been trying to find ways of leaving the country that has recorded extremely high cases of the deadly coronavirus.

But in a Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sarkodie said though he is also locked up, he will give anything to get Pappy Kojo back home because he is not well.

“I’m also locked up out here but I will pay anything to get @PAPPYKOJO back home … he’s not well”, he tweeted.

