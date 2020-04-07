Keda, Sunda International, Donate Cash And Items To The COVID-19 Fund

Keda ceramics Ghana and Sunda International, dealers in fast-moving consumer goods have donated five hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC500,000.00) in cash and one hundred thousand Ghana Cedis worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), to the National Covid-19 Trust Fund.

At a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House to make the presentation at the office of the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Li Wei, Managing Director of Keda ceramics Ghana, said his outfit is impressed with Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic so far. He indicated that his company is committed to supporting the government in every way possible in the Covid-19 struggle.

This is the second time both companies have responded to the national call with money and essentials to meet the needs of the country. The Noguchi center for medical research and the Legon hospital were the first beneficiaries of the companies’ generosity when the government started recording positive cases of Covid-19. Managers of the firms explained that as a corporate entity together with its associates, which employs over 3,000 Ghanaians, it believed that any support for the government’s efforts at dealing with the pandemic would go a long way to help its staff, customers and communities.

At the seat of Ghana’s government, the Jubilee house Keda and Sunda pledged their commitment to partner government through the global pandemic which has claimed over 75 thousand people. Managing director of Keda Li Wei reiterated the company’s commitment to Ghana despite the challenge the pandemic poses.

“In our effort to support the government in bringing the situation under control, we are making a cash donation of up to Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 500,000.00) and goods of up to One Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 100,000.00) to the COVID-19 Trust Fund established by the President to aid in the purchase of necessary equipment, PPEs and to help restrain the spread of the virus for the protection of our front-line health workers,” Li Wei said.

Managing director of Sunda Ghana limited Victor Zhang handed over a truckload of some products of the company including, washing powder, detergents, wipes, soaps and others worth 100 thousand cedis.

An overly excited chief of staff at the presidency, Akosua Fremah Opare Osei commended the two companies for the gesture but called on them to bear with the government over the imposition of the restriction law adding it is the best to take the country out of the present situation.

‘I am delighted with your contribution and as a government, we recognized the contribution of Sunda and Keda to the economy of Ghana, we are aware of your factories contributing to the one district one factory initiative, the ceramic factory employing thousands of people and contributing to the economy, we hold you in high esteem and government to work to create an enabling environment for businesses to grow, she added.

Astute Global businessman magnate and President of the Ghana Rugby Association Herbert Mensah among others were there to support the donation.