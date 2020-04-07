I’ll beat you the next time you throw jabs at me – Shatta warns Sarkodie

Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale says the next time Sarkodie will jab him in any of his songs, he will personally find him and beat him up.

“If you jab me again, I will beat you for you them to lock me. You can go and report me but anytime you jab me I will beat you”.He threatened.

According to him, he has not seen any individual as stupid as Sarkodie in the music industry.

He claimed that he does not care if Sarkodie reports him to the police that he has threatened him or not.

Shatta Wale said the President will be ashamed to hear that while the country is battling a deadly disease, musicians in the country are focused on fighting among themselves whiles they could have supported the President in his efforts.

Shatta Wale expressed his disappointment in Sarkodie for releasing a diss song during a period when the country is in crisis and people are losing their lives.

Source:MyNewsGh.com