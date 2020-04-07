We’re yet to arrive at an acceptable definition of Frontline Health workers- Akufo Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the government will soon resolve the issues around the classification of frontline health workers in relation to the fight against COVID-19.

There have been reactions from Health Workers Unions and Associations following an announcement by the President to offer additional 50 percent of salaries to frontline workers in the fight against the novel Corona Virus for a period of three months.

The Ghana Medical Association, Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, and other individuals have all asked that all health workers be classified as front liners and to enjoy the package.

At a meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Medical Association at the jubilee house on Tuesday, President Nana Addo said: “effort is being made on the part of the government, to arrive at an acceptable definition, and I think your input will be very necessary and required, so that we get a definition that makes sense for everybody and which addresses the issue of people who are also in the frontline, as it were, of dealing with this disease.”

He added that “the daily allowances that are going to contact traces and all; all of those things are being done. But, above all, in crises of this nature, it is our spirit, our morale, our commitment, to our country, to our society, that will determine the success or otherwise of our ability to confront this menace.”

Source: MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THE STORY