I’m still choking under debts incurred from NDC Parliamentary Primaries – Haruna

Failed National Democratic Congress(NDC) Parliamentary Aspirant for the Ablekuma Central constituency in the just ended primaries, Alhaji Halidu Haruna says he’s not been able to donate Personal Protective Equipment(PPEs) to support health workers in his constituency because he’s still paying debts incurred during the contest

There have been calls on the NDC Parliamentary Aspirant for the Ablekuma Central constituency in the recent primaries to donate PPEs and other materials to health worker and vulnerable in society as being done in other areas.

This is because his colleagues in other Constituencies are doing the same and making a good account of themselves but he thinks he is financially bankrupt to take up such a challenge.

Reacting to the calls, Alhaji Halidu Haruna said he’s currently in serious debt and is working hard to pay off his debt so he cannot join the bandwagon in donating items.

“Those asking me to come and donate PPEs to Sukura hospital, I am still paying my debt after the Primaries. I will when I finished”. He wrote on Facebook sighted by MyNewsGh.com.

Alhaji Halidu Haruna is a former Presidential Staffer and a failed opposition NDC Parliamentary Aspirant for the Ablekuma Central constituency in the recently held primaries.

Alhaji Haruna Halidu who’s not new to NDC Parliamentary primary at Ablekuma was beaten by Abdul Latif Dan who won by securing 888 votes as against the former’s 654 votes.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

