Leaked Chat: “I’m dying; I can’t survive this” – Dubai-based Ghanaian COVID-19 patient weeps

A Ghanaian national based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who has been confirmed positive for covid-19 has sent an emotional message from his isolation centre, indicating that he cannot “fight” again; he was transferred to Ghana but was returned to the UAE, because the Kotoka International Airport had been closed to human traffic by then.

The young man, who identifies with the name Clemtus Pongo Joshua on Facebook, told a friend in a private Whatsapp chat that, “I’m dying; I can’t survive this; in my fourth month and still no improvement, what else should I say? Things are getting worse”, he told Ohemaa Piesie Pena in the conversation which was later posted in popular Facebook group, Tell It All.

The last time Clemtus Pongo Joshua posted on his Facebook wall on March 25, he said, “I’ve been tested POSITIVE, been ISOLATED and responding to treatment. I’ve kept this to myself for couple of days but now decided to make it public. Dis Pandemic is real, take care of yourselves and remember me in prayers”.

