Man Caught Stealing Soap After Washing His Hands – [Video]

In a video sighted online, a man who faked to be washing his hands was shamelessly caught stealing soap on top of a veronica bucket.

Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, a measure has been adopted by many people by keeping water, soap, tissues, and sanitizers at the entrances of their shops and households.

Per the video, a young man who approached the washing stole the soap provided at the stand but was caught by the shop owner.

Watch the video below:

Man caught stealing liquid soap pic.twitter.com/D7SwWmBiXc — BrownGH (@brownghdotcom) April 7, 2020

SHARE THE STORY