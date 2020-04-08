Coronavirus: Ghana’s case count high among young people

More young people are being infected with coronavirus in Ghana, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

According to the head of public health, Dr. Badu Sarkodie, the greatest number of cases are being recorded among those aged between 25 to 34 year-olds.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Dr. Sarkodie, further noted that those aged between 15 to 24-year-old were recording the least cases.

The breakdown of the cases according to sex indicates that more men were infected than women.

Infographic data on the coronavirus outbreak response management update website show just a few people above the age of 60 are infected with COVID-19.

300 Ventilators

The Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Aboagye, answering a question on ventilator said the country has increased its number of ventilators to 300.

He explained that currently have three patients on ventilators.

“We put them on and when they get better we take them off, ” he said.

Ghana as at midnight April 6, 2020, has recorded 287 cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases with the Greater Accra Region alone recording 256 of the cases.

The country’s death toll stands at five.

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com

