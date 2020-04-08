Coronavirus: 130,345 Health Workers to benefit from tax exemption – MoH

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has identified about 130,345 health workers as beneficiaries of the recent tax exemption on the monthly salary for all health workers from April to June 2020.

“As of January 2020, the staff strength of [the] Ministry of Health’s payroll stood at 130,345 and the tax exemption will be applicable to all the 130,345 health workers,” a statement from the Ministry of Health to the Ministry of Finance explained.

This follows the recent announcement by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his broadcast to the nation on Sunday about measures Ghana is taking to combat the spread of the dreaded novel Coronavirus in the country.

The President in that broadcast announced that, the government of Ghana has decided that “all health workers will not pay taxes on their emoluments for the next three months [April, May and June]. Furthermore, all frontline health workers will receive an additional allowance of 50% of their basic salary per month, [March, April, May and June]. The March allowance will be paid alongside that of April.”

Akufo-Addo added that an insurance package, “with an assured sum of GH¢350,000 for each health personnel and allied professionals at the forefront of the fight, has been put in place, with a daily allowance of GH¢150 being paid to contact tracers”.

