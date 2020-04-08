Coronavirus: Mahama would have given free electricity to Ghanaians – Sammy Gyamfi

Director of Communication for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi says an NDC government would have given Ghanaians free electricity to the citizenry if it was still in power.

President Akufo-Addo in his fifth update to the country said the government has directed that there should be a constant flow of water to the homes of Ghanaians.

The President further announced that the government had absorbed water bills for the country for three months.

However, after the announcement, some Ghanaians including the biggest opposition political party, NDC have called on the government to add free electricity to the package.

According to them, Ghanaians are home not working but are spending money so there’s the need for government to lessen their burden by providing free electricity for them.

Speaking on the issue on GHOne TV, Sammy Gyamfi observed that if the former President, John Dramani Mahama was the one in power, he would have lessened the burden on Ghanaians by providing free electricity during this trying times.

“Nana let me, first of all, reiterate the recommendation for free electricity to be provided for Ghanaians because that for the NDC especially HE John Dramani Mahama is non-negotiable. I can tell you unequivocally that If President John Dramani Mahama was President of the Republic of Ghana would have been enjoying free electricity by now,” he said on the show monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

He stressed “It should have been a given, there should not be any contestation about it. People are living in the house they are consuming more electricity yet they are not working so how do you expect them to pay for electricity? These are not normal times.”

