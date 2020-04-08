Coronavirus: Staff of 56 treatment centers to benefit from 50% pay rise – MoH

Staff of 56 treatment centres under the Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospitals including the University of Ghana Medical Centre and also the Bank of Ghana Hospital are to benefit from the increase in basic salary recently announced by the president, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has said.

Staff of Noguchi Memorial Institute, Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research as well as the National Reference Laboratory will also benefit from the pay raise.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his latest televised address to the nation on measures the government has put together to combat the spread of the dreaded novel Coronavirus, announced an increase in salaries for all frontline health workers due to their constant exposure to the virus.

“All frontline health workers will receive an additional allowance of fifty per cent of their monthly basic salary [March, April, May and June]. The March allowance will be paid alongside that of April,” President Akufo-Addo said in the broadcast.

But the Ministry of Health in a statement to the Finance Ministry explained that the frontline health workers include teams who have been trained to manage cases in all the 56 identified health centres to benefit from the president’s package and these will include “all categories of health workers as well as the staff of the National Ambulance Service”.

Read the Ministry of Health's full statement below.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

