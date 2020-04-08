Guinea announces free electricity, water, transport and suspends payment of rent amid lockdown

The Guinean government has announced incentive packages aimed at making the country’s citizens comfortable as they observe a lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19 in that country.

BestNewsGH.com reports President Alpha Conde as ordering the free supply of water, electricity, transport as well a freeze on the payment of rent until December.

The President has also put on hold, prices placed on pharmaceutical products.

Guinea has recorded some 128 COVID-19 positive cases out of which five have recovered with no death.

The disclosure was made by twitter user Africa Facts Zone in which they wrote:

‘’Guinea has provided free electricity, free transport and free water for its citizens for the next three months. Rent across the country has been frozen till December. Prices ob Pharmaceutical products and basic necessities have been put on hold’’

Source: bestnewsgh.com

