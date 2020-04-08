WHO warns of ‘new front’ in coronavirus battle

Coronavirus has spread exponentially in recent weeks across the continent and the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning of a “new front” in the battle.

Africa has now recorded more than 10,000 cases.

Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s Africa director, said that “Covid-19 has the potential not only to cause thousands of deaths but to also unleash economic and social devastation.

“Its spread beyond major cities means the opening of a new front in our fight against this virus.”

#COVID19 cases in #Africa have risen to more than 10,000. Tackling this pandemic requires a decentralised response. Communities must be empowered and get the resources/expertise needed to tackle outbreaks locally. https://t.co/SjX6XrZDt9 pic.twitter.com/qRKLb1Nppw — Dr Matshidiso Moeti (@MoetiTshidi) April 7, 2020

Source: bbc.com

