WHO warns of ‘new front’ in coronavirus battle

3 hours ago
1 Min Read
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Director-General of WHO
Coronavirus has spread exponentially in recent weeks across the continent and the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning of a “new front” in the battle.

Africa has now recorded more than 10,000 cases.

Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s Africa director, said that “Covid-19 has the potential not only to cause thousands of deaths but to also unleash economic and social devastation.

“Its spread beyond major cities means the opening of a new front in our fight against this virus.”

Source: bbc.com

