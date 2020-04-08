Taxi driver beaten to death by lockdown security operatives for carrying passengers who were not wearing face masks [video]

Some soldiers deployed to the streets of Calabar, Cross River state, to enforce the coronavirus lockdown in the state, have reportedly beaten a taxi driver to death.

According to an eye witness report, the driver was allegedly assaulted by the operatives for carrying passengers who were not wearing face masks.

The eyewitness @ayebechristopher, revealed that the incident occurred at Marian in Calabar, Cross River State’s capital.

He said the driver who was wearing a face mask when he was stopped, was beaten by security operatives till he collapsed. He later died after the soldiers had left.

The Instagram user wrote;

WHO said only wear Mask if you’re sick or taking care of a sick person but the Governor of CRS with his own eye service, so they’ll say he’s fighting Corona too came out and said you must wear Nose Mask else you stay indoors, (that’s actually not the problem) but why not give the Law Enforcement Agents you’re using proper orientation.

Now they’ve killed someone. Shey you’re happy now ? Is that what other States with Covid-19 cases are doing ? No confirmed case in Calabar yet and you’ve started killing people. This is really sad. The mask you even said you’ll distribute was only distributed in Government House.