JUST IN: Fire Guts Accountant-General’s Office of FG

The PUNCH reports that there was a fire outbreak on Wednesday at the Treasury House, which is the headquarters of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The cause of the fire, which started about 10 am, is yet to be known.

The PUNCH gathered that as soon as the incident started, men of the Federal Fire Service were alerted to assist in putting out the fire.

They were later joined by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, the Nigeria Police Force and the Abuja Environmental Protection Board.