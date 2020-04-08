JUST IN: Great Olympics sack 8 players including ex-Black Stars trio for poor performance

Accra Great Olympics have terminated the contract of eight of their players, including former Black Stars trio of Godfred Saka, Emmanuel Clottey and Ernest Sowah.

The Wonder Club’ signed a lot of experienced players to help them survive in the Ghana Premier League this season, but they have failed to turn things around.

Great Olympics have cut loose eight of their players to pave way for new ones to join the side.

Most of the players whom they have let go are experienced players, who are on huge salaries , so in addition to the poor performance it is understood, it would enable them to balance their books.

The source further indicates that some of the experienced players such as Emmanuel Clottey Godfred Saka and Ernest Sowah earn not less than GHC 1,5000 a month.

It is also believed that some of the players were carrying injuries from their previous clubs but they failed to declare their injury history, so it affected their fitness level and in the end had less playing time.

Below is the full list of players who have been sacked by Gt. Olympics

Emmanuel Clottey

Ernest Sowah

Godfred Saka`

Aminu Mohammed

Moro Iddrissu

Isaac Gyamfi

Ashitey Ollenu

Ayuba Nelson

Source: pulse.com.gh

