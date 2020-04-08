JUST IN: Central Region records first coronavirus case

The Central Region has recorded its first Coronavirus (COVID-19) case which happens to be a 57-year-old man.

The patient, a clergyman by profession, according to the Regional Health Directorate travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) and returned to Ghana on 17th March 2020.

The man, being a diabetic patient was asked by his doctor to run some tests. It was through these tests that his coronavirus status became known.

All the people in the lab at the time tests were run on the man are contacts that are to be isolated in a holding area, officers of the Regional Health Directorate have said.

The Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan addressing a press conference confirmed the case and further urged the good people of the Central Region to remain calm and exercise the measures outlined to fight the coronavirus.

He added that the Regional COVID-19 Response Team is up to the task and will work hard to ensure the disease does not spread.

Enhanced contact tracing and testing ongoing in Ghana have resulted in an increased number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As at 7th April 2020, 23:30 hr, a total of 313 cases of COVID-19 with six (6) deaths have been recorded.

The regional distribution of the cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (274) followed by the Ashanti Region (25), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1), Upper East Region (1) and Central Region (1).

A total of 161 cases were reported from the routine surveillance, 37 from enhanced surveillance activities and those from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale are 115.

The period for mandatory quarantine for travellers who arrived 21-22 March 2020 has ended. In all, a total 1,030 travellers were quarantined during the period. Out of these, 79 (7.7%) were positive during the initial testing whilst 951 were negative. Twenty-six (26) among those that were initially negative were found to have converted to be positive at the exit screening, bringing to a total of 105 which constitutes 10.2% among the travellers that were quarantined.

With regards to enhanced contact tracing and testing, as at 7th April 2020, a total of 11,016 samples from contacts have been processed and 37 (0.34%) have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Source: kasapafmonline.com

