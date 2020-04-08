Coronavirus: Africa records over 10,000 cases with 534 deaths

There are now more than over 10,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when.

The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 7.

We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, Southern and North Africa.

All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major stats as at April 8

Confirmed cases = 10,762

Number of deaths = 534

Recoveries = 1,192

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 1,468

Angola – 17

Benin – 26

Botswana – 6

Burkina Faso – 384

Burundi – 3

Cameroon – 685

Cape Verde – 7

Central African Republic – 8

Chad – 10

Comoros – 0

Congo-Brazzaville – 45

DR Congo – 180

Djibouti – 121

Egypt – 1,450

Equatorial Guinea – 16

Eritrea – 31

Eswatini – 10

Ethiopia – 55

Gabon – 30

(The) Gambia – 4

Ghana – 287

Guinea – 144

Guinea-Bissau – 33

Ivory Coast – 349

Kenya – 172

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 14

Libya – 21

Madagascar – 93

Malawi – 8

Mali – 56

Mauritania – 6

Mauritius – 268

Morocco – 1,242

Mozambique – 10

Namibia – 16

Niger – 278

Nigeria- 254

Rwanda – 105

Sao Tome and Principe – 4

Senegal – 237

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 7

Somalia – 8

South Africa – 1,749

South Sudan – 2

Sudan – 14

Tanzania – 24

Togo – 65

Tunisia – 596

Uganda – 52

Zambia – 39

Zimbabwe – 11

Virus-free = Comoros, Lesotho

Source: africanews.com

