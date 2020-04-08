Coronavirus: Africa records over 10,000 cases with 534 deaths

There are now more than over 10,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when.
The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 7.
We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, Southern and North Africa.
All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.
The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.
Major stats as at April 8
Confirmed cases = 10,762
Number of deaths = 534
Recoveries = 1,192
Infected countries = 52
Virus-free countries = 2
Countries in alphabetical order
Algeria – 1,468
Angola – 17
Benin – 26
Botswana – 6
Burkina Faso – 384
Burundi – 3
Cameroon – 685
Cape Verde – 7
Central African Republic – 8
Chad – 10
Comoros – 0
Congo-Brazzaville – 45
DR Congo – 180
Djibouti – 121
Egypt – 1,450
Equatorial Guinea – 16
Eritrea – 31
Eswatini – 10
Ethiopia – 55
Gabon – 30
(The) Gambia – 4
Ghana – 287
Guinea – 144
Guinea-Bissau – 33
Ivory Coast – 349
Kenya – 172
Lesotho – 0
Liberia – 14
Libya – 21
Madagascar – 93
Malawi – 8
Mali – 56
Mauritania – 6
Mauritius – 268
Morocco – 1,242
Mozambique – 10
Namibia – 16
Niger – 278
Nigeria- 254
Rwanda – 105
Sao Tome and Principe – 4
Senegal – 237
Seychelles – 11
Sierra Leone – 7
Somalia – 8
South Africa – 1,749
South Sudan – 2
Sudan – 14
Tanzania – 24
Togo – 65
Tunisia – 596
Uganda – 52
Zambia – 39
Zimbabwe – 11
Virus-free = Comoros, Lesotho
Source: africanews.com
