African leaders back WHO Director against Trump attacks

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame is the latest African leader to defend the World Health Organization (WHO) and its head Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus against attacks by US President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump tweeted on Tuesday that the WHO was “very China-centric” yet it is “largely” funded by the US.

He warned that he could stop funding the global health organization.

Earlier AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat had defended the Ethiopia WHO chief and Mr Kagame backed this up.

“Totally agree, and asking this: Is it Dr Tedros, WHO, China… under attack or all of them together?”:

Totally Agree ,and asking this; Is it Dr.Tedros,WHO,China…under attack or all of them together? Let’s focus on the fight against this pandemic,whoever sh’d be held acc’ntable will come later and done properly. Save us too much politics Africa does not need it. Who does? https://t.co/pNeKIRZGE1 — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) April 8, 2020

Namibia’s President Hage Geingob also supported Dr Tedros, the first African to head WHO, calling him a “true flag bearer of multi-lateralism when global solidarity has become critical”.

I agree with you, my brother. @WHO, under the stewardship of @DrTedros, has shown itself to be a true flag-bearer of multilaterarism when global solidarity has become critical. Let’s hold hands in this crucial moment and focus on what matters, saving lives. https://t.co/YN34D8lZey — Hage G. Geingob (@hagegeingob) April 8, 2020

-BBC