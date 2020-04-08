Gossip News World News

African leaders back WHO Director against Trump attacks

1 hour ago
2 Min Read
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Director-General of WHO
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Director-General of WHO

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame is the latest African leader to defend the World Health Organization (WHO) and its head Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus against attacks by US President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump tweeted on Tuesday that the WHO was “very China-centric” yet it is “largely” funded by the US.

He warned that he could stop funding the global health organization.

Earlier AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat had defended the Ethiopia WHO chief and Mr Kagame backed this up.

“Totally agree, and asking this: Is it Dr Tedros, WHO, China… under attack or all of them together?”:

Namibia’s President Hage Geingob also supported Dr Tedros, the first African to head WHO, calling him a “true flag bearer of multi-lateralism when global solidarity has become critical”.

-BBC

