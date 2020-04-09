51 People Sentenced To One-Month Community Service For Breaching Lockdown Order In Lagos

51 persons have been arrested and sentenced to a one-month community service for defying lockdown order and social distancing directive by the Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba area of Lagos.

The Chief Magistrate of the court, Peter Ojo sentenced the defendants following their plea of guilty to a charge of the unlawful gathering.

During the first trial, 34 out of 37 of them were prosecuted following their arrest by the police for working out in a large group of more than 20 persons on the Gbagada-Oworonsoki Expressway.

The second trial had 17 out of 18 persons arrested in the Ajegunle area of the state pleading guilty to the charge of the unlawful gathering amid the lockdown.

The Deputy Suppretendant for the Police Council, Mr. A. Adegoke disclosed to the court that the Gbagada group committed the offense “along Bush Street/Gbagada Express Road/Ogudu Area while others fled upon seeing the police.

Magistrate Ojo, following the plea guilty, commanded that the Gbagada offenders be quarantined for the next 14 days at the Infectious Disease Hospitals and added that they are tested for the deadly coronavirus and if their results come out as negative then they serve their one-month community service.

“They must ensure that the premises are kept clean. Where their test result is positive, they shall be remanded for treatment until they are found negative. Then they will proceed to community service,” Mr. Ojo added.

However, three members of the groups identified as Adetutu Aderogbangba, Segun Joshua and Obi Okoye are pleaded not guilty.

SHARE THE STORY