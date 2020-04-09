“I Am Hungry, All Married Men I Sleep With For Money Are Not Picking My Calls” – Nigerian Single Mother Cries

A Nigerian single mother claims she is hungry as she cried out that all the married men she sleeps with for money are no longer picking her calls.

In a video going viral, the single mother cried out that since the lockdown order issued by some state governments and the federal government over Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the married men she sleeps with no longer pick her calls because they are now at home with their wives.

She spoke in Yoruba, interpreted in English, she said;

“I am a hungry single mother slay mama, all the married men I sleep with for money are not picking my phone calls because they are home with their wives”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian single mother cries out, says all the married men she sleeps with for money are no longer picking her calls, because they are at home with their wives over #Coronavirus lockdown pic.twitter.com/MtzVbjr4cC — Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) April 8, 2020

