CSM: 37 Dies, 200 Infected In Upper West

Sad news reaching Browngh.com indicates that out of the 214 persons under treatment for Cerebrospinal Meningitis in the Upper West region, thirty- seven of them have joined the heavenly choir.

Dr Osei Kuffuor Afreh who happens to be the Regional Director of Health in the Upper West region revealed the sad news on media orientation on Coronavirus in Wa. He said the situation at hand is currently eating the people in the region.

The Regional Director of Health said currently, the region is saddled with two main health problems which include COVID-19 and Meningitis.

So far we have over 214 recorded cases of Meningitis with about 80 percent of the cases coming from Nadowli/Kaleo district as well as Nandom and Jirapa municipalities.

According to Dr Kuffour, the diseases have become a social canker among the people in the region since it normally occurs twice every year.

Meningitis is an inflammation of the meninges, the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord.

It can be caused by a variety of organisms that include bacteria among others.

Meanwhile, the Upper West Region has received some consignment of meningitis vaccines from the government which was imported from Greece.

The Regional Health Directorate also received 300 packs of CSM vaccines from the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary candidate for Wa Central, Hajia Humu Awudu.

