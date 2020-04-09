Do Not Panic Over Increasing Of Covid-19 Cases – GHS

The Ghana Health Service is advising the citizens of Ghana not to be panic over the mass increase of coronavirus cases recorded.

Health Promotion Officer at the Health Promotion Division, Mr Joel Abekuliya who gave the advice said this only meant “we are picking all the cases that we may have lost”.

According to Mr Abekuliya, the increase in the Covid-19 cases recorded potrays that the country’s contact tracing effort is yielding good results so that all persons with the disease will be identified and properly catered for to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He was making a representation on Covid-19 in a day’s program organized in Tamale by the ministry of information and the GHS in partnership with Ghana Journalists Association to equip the media with accurate information on the Covid-19 in their reports.

Mr Caesar Abagali, Northern Regional Chairman of the GJA, who made a presentation on behalf of GJA, expressed the need for the GHS to be quick in responding to journalists’ requests for information on the disease to ensure that they do not mislead the public.

ALSO READ Man and his wife bitter after p3nis enlargement charm leaves him with massive p3nis

Mr Ahmed Hussein, Northern Regional Information Officer expressed the need for the right information to be communicated to the understanding of members of the public to better inform their behaviour towards the disease.

Some of the participants expressed urgency for a regular briefing of journalists at the regional level, especially in regions where the disease had been recorded to ensure clarity on efforts to halt its spread.

SHARE THE STORY