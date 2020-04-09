Small Businesses sue China for $8 Trillion over Coronavirus Pandemic

While several companies all over the world have been shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a group of small businesses in the US have come together to sue China for trillions of Dollars.

The small business group including Cardiff Prestige Property, Little Saigon Chamber of Commerce, First Premier X and others in California have filed a lawsuit against the People’s Republic of China, the City of Wuhan and that country’s Health Commission.

According to the document, obtained by TMZ, the group claims the Chinese government knew as early as mid-November that they were dealing with a “new” and potentially deadly virus, but covered up the severity of the illness.

The lawsuit, which this coalition is aiming to make a class-action by inviting similarly affected businesses across the U.S. also alleges that it’s possible a bio-weapons lab near Wuhan could be responsible for the infected bat that ended up in a wet market ultimately starting the pandemic.

The suit claims China was well aware of the pandemic earlier than February, and should have given a heads up to the World Health Organization and neighboring nations, but failed to do so.

As a result, this group of businesses says China has cost entrepreneurs dearly and they are asking for a whopping $8 trillion in damages they say they and other small businesses have suffered due to government-ordered closures.

Since the virus broke out from China, over one million people have been infected with thousands of deaths recorded globally.

Chinese City, Wuhan, which is the center of the pandemic, recently lifted its ban after 72 days even as cases continue to spike up around the world.

SHARE THE STORY