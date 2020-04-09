AUDIO: Where are the PPEs Akufo-Addo promised- GRNMA asks

Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, the President of Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives’ Association (GRNMA) has revealed that they are not safe as some are crying for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in order to carry on their professional duties wondering where the ones the President claimed to have procured have gone to.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had announced the government’s intention to procure local production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) as a means to intensify measures aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

In his regular televised addressed to the nation on Sunday [April 5, 2020], the president said, the government is actively engaged with local manufacturing companies to assist them in the domestic production of PPEs, and “I am encouraged by the response from the Ghanaian private sector.”

According to Mrs.Ofori, some nurses are calling the association to make PPE’s available for them and they are asking the president to speed things up.

“It’s difficult to determine whether the patience you are dealing with has the virus or not, so they are on the union to make PPE’s available for them”, she said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

She added that in the president’s last address to the nation he mentioned that of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is available.

“The president mentioned in his address that some of PPE’s are in, we beg him he should immediately share them out”, she stated on Peace FM news.

