Ksi Lockdown Killing: Deceased wee smoker fell from moving vehicle and died

The Ghana Police has responded to an earlier report on MyNewsGh.com on the death of 33-year-old Tweneboah Koduah at Konkori in the Ashanti Region.

Family sources who spoke on the issue claimed that their son’s death was in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 operations ongoing in some parts of the country.

According to them, the Police Planted the Indian hemp on their son after a wild goose chase of some boys who were gathered in the area and not practicing the social distancing protocols.

The family alleged that the Police beat their son with the barrel of their guns until he was unconscious.

They further mentioned that even at the hospital, the Police pleaded with the family not to go public with the issue because they may lose their jobs if they do. The Police according to the family source footed all the bills at the hospital until Tweneboah Koduah died.

But a statement from the Police contradicts the story told by the family source on Kumasi-based Angel FM.

According to the Police, the operations had nothing to do with the COVID-19 operations. The Police who chased Twenenboah Koduah after finding him smoking Indian hemp was on the usual night patrol at the area.

The Police mentioned that after arresting Koduah and dragging him to the bucket of the Police vehicle, Tweneboah Koduah jumped from the moving car and unfortunately hit his head against a stone.

The Police in its statement revealed that with the contradictory stories surrounding Koduah’s death, the Regional Crime Officer has been tasked to investigate the issue to bring finality to issues surrounding Tweneboah’s death.

