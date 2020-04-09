COVID-19 : I Would Have Given Cash, Free Electricity To Ghanaians–Kofi Akpaloo

The Founder and Presidential hopeful for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has revealed that he would have given every Ghanaian money, free electricity if coronavirus happened under his administration.

According to him, he understands the hardship Ghanaians are going through for the inability to do business because of coronavirus scare hence he would have strategized and put monies in the pocket of Ghanaians.

“If this coronavirus epidemic had happened under my tenure as a President of Ghana, I would have given money to all Ghanaians every week and ensure foodstuffs and other items are delivered to them to improve their standard of living amidst of the coronavirus scare,” Kofi Akpaloo exclusively told Kingdomfmonline.com

“Ghanaians are at home not working but are spending money so there’s the need for government to lessen their burden by providing them money.”

However, after the announcement that the current government has absorbed water bills of Ghanaians for the next three months, some Ghanaians including the biggest opposition political party, the NDC, have called on the government to add free electricity to the package.

The controversial politician stated he would revive dead companies to give jobs to the youth and that changing foreign exchange to buy goods from abroad was not in favour of the country.

” Liberal Party would have given Ghanaians Cash every week under this lockdown period to enable them to buy goods and services which will include (electricity and water). LPG will always put people’s lives first.”

Kofi Akpaloo said his outfit proactive initiatives will subsequently create a society where there is social inclusiveness.

—KingdomfmOnline.com