Ato Forson’s claims empty, Mahama didn’t build Bank of Ghana Hospital- Baako insists

Editor-in-chief of the Crusading Guide Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has reiterated his assertion that former President John Dramani Mahama can not be credited for the construction of the Bank of Ghana hospital while describing justification by a former Deputy Minister for Finance as lacking evidential value.

Cassiel Ato Forson, a Deputy Finance Minister under the Mahama administration in an opinion piece responded to Mr. Baako’s position saying the revered senior journalist exhibited warped logic and selective amnesia in his attempts to deny the former President of his achievement in the construction of the Bank of Ghana Hospital.

The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament stated that “Having served on the Board of the Bank of Ghana, I can impeccably confirm that it was the vision and policy directive of President Mahama during that era which informed the construction of the Bank Hospital.”

In a quick response to the former Mahama Appointee’s claim, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako wondered why the Mr Ato Forson did not produce minutes of meetings of the then Governing Board of the Bank of Ghana which he was part of to back his claims.

“I was thinking that as a former Deputy Minister for Finance and a member of the previous Board/Authority of BoG, Mr. Ato Forson would have produced something of evidential value to back up his/their case. He produces no minutes of Board meetings which may illustrate either Ministerial or Presidential directives to the Management and Board of BoG relative to the conception and execution of TBH; he produces no Cabinet or Ministerial records or documentation to underscore any governmental involvement or directives in the project under reference,” Kweku Baako wrote in his latest release.

According to him, Mr Ato Forson only sought to recollect his position as a previous Board Member of the Bank adding that “How does that recollection sustain his/their case that TBH was inspired by the vision and leadership of President Mahama?” He quizzed.

Kweku Baako further debunked claims that President Mahama’s vision brought to fore the establishment of the International Marine Hospital.

“The conception of IMaH crystallized in 2008. The plot for a new medical facility for GPHA was purchased in 2008.And there are official GPHA records to support that fact. Initial designs were done in 2009/10. Actual construction commenced in April 2012 and completed in October 2016. The project was fully funded by the GPHA. His reference to the upgrading and rehabilitation of the Ridge Hospital and the construction of the University of Ghana Medical Centre(UGMC) were irrelevant in the context of my submissions relative to TBH and IMaH.”

Source:MyNewsGh.com

