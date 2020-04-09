JUST IN: COVID-19; Soldier detained for shooting Policewoman

Reports in the local media indicate that a Military Man has shot a Policewoman on the lower part of her leg in Tema New Town while on Operation to enforce the partial lockdown

According to reports, the cause of the shooting is not readily known but sources indicate that the victim may have been hit by a stray bullet

However, the Policewoman was rushed to the Tema General Hospital where reports say she’s responding to treatment.

The Soldier we are told has been detained at the Tema Naval Base and is set to be handed over to the Military Police to face disciplinary action

This shooting incident makes the number of shooting incidents three since the partial lockdown started in some parts of the country.

-MYNEWSGH.COM

