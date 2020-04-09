Sarkodie to engage in $200,000 rap battle with Nigeria’s M.I Abaga

It is with no doubt that the onset of the global pandemic, the Coronavirus has helped unleash the ingenuity of several people in the various sectors; showbiz included.

Most music lovers would attest to the fact that Sarkodie, known for his gentleness has somehow unleashed his ‘beast’ mode, kind courtesy ‘corona.’

After initially taking Shatta Wale and Asem to the cleaners with his “Sub Zero” song currently making waves in Ghana and Nigeria, the rapper has got something else up his sleeves.

In a recent Instagram live video between Sarkodie and Ubi Franklin, a Nigerian artist manager and founder of Made Men Music group, they discussed matters concerning their careers and other related issues.

In the course of the discussion, Ubi then asked Sarkodie if he would be interested in engaging in a $200,000 rap battle with Nigeria’s M.I Abaga.

In response, Sarkodie gleefully accepted the challenge without hesitation.

Upon hearing this, M.I couldn’t resist as he zoomed into the conversation and embraced the challenge.

Meanwhile, a date is yet to be slated for the fierce contest between the two celebrated artistes.

