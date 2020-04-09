No NPP card, no food – Woman recounts encounter at Shiashie – PHOTO

Failure to have the New Patriotic Party (NPP) membership card implied no food.

This is according to a woman who was painfully bounced by some NPP members when she requested for some food that was being distributed at Shiashie in Accra.

The woman (name withheld), was asked to go home because the food which was being shared at that particular moment was not from the government and belonged to only NPP members.

“The other time we went to a certain place to collect some food items and they requested for an NPP party card. They refused to give us the items because we did not have NPP party cards. These people were sharing food items at Shiashie. They said the items were not from the government and that they were given by the MP to distribute to her constituents,” she stated

She, however, thanked MP for North Dayi Constituency, Jocelyn Tetteh, for not discriminating against people when she went out to donate food to the needy.

“We thank Honourable Jocelyn Tetteh a member of North Dayi Constituency. Today she has helped us. We were home and she called us to come for these items. She brought us here to distribute these items to us. We thank her for this kind gesture.”

Jocelyn Tetteh is one out of many politicians to donate food items to the vulnerable within the constituency to support them cope with the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown period.

Source: ghanaweb.com

