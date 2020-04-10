BREAKING NEWS: Four COVID-19 patients recover in Ghana

Four persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Ghana have recovered, President Akufo-Addo announced on Thursday night.

The president indicated that the country’s total case count for COVID-19 had also risen to 378 with six deaths.

Nana Akufo-Addo said about 79% of Ghana’s COVID-19 case count were imported ones.

Many discharged

Meanwhile, many of the patients who tested positive for COVID-19 are showing positive signs of recovery.

Such people have been discharged. Being discharged in this case means that they have been released from their isolation centres so they could be taken care of at home pending further tests to confirm whether they are truly now negative and free to move around or not.

“This fight is not over, and we are by no means out of the woods yet. We now have in total of 378 confirmed cases of infections with six deaths, four recoveries and two in critical conditions… Fellow Ghanaians I have come to you this evening to ask for your continued patience as we continue to implement extended effort that has so far proved to be helpful,” Akufo-Addo said.

“A decision has been taken, through the issuance of another Executive Instrument to extend the restriction of movement in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and Kasoa and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and its contiguous districts by one more week,” he added.

Relief

The government, the president also added, has absorbed 50% of electricity bills for residential and commercial users.

