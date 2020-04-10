A deliberate agenda to discredit Mahama’s legacy has fallen flat in the face – Okudzeto

A former Deputy of Education Minister under the Mahama led administration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the government has failed in its attempt to discredit former President John Mahama’s legacy.

There’s been a debate on social media on who should be credited for the building of Bank of Ghana hospital.

Mr Cassiel Ato Forson asserted in a statement that Mr Mahama, as President, provided the needed leadership that conceptualised and established the Bank of Ghana Hospital, and, thus, asked Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako to stop denying the former President credit for the health post, which has become one of the centres for managing COVID-19 patients.

Among other assertions, the Ranking member of Parliament’s Finance Committee said: “As a former Deputy Minister responsible for Finance and one who served on the board of the Bank of Ghana from 2013 to 2017, I confirm, without equivocation that the Bank Hospital is a President John Mahama legacy”.

But The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, said if former Board member of the Bank of Ghana, Mr Cassiel Ato Forson, insists that Mr John Mahama interfered in the central bank’s use of its operational resources by directing the banking regulator how to use that money, including for the construction of the Bank of Ghana Hospital, then such interference explains why nine local banks collapsed in the last couple of years.

“I was thinking that as a former Deputy Minister of Finance and a member of the previous Board/Authority of BoG, Mr Ato Forson, would have produced something of evidential value to back up his/their case.”

According to him, Mr Forson “produces no minutes of Board meetings which may illustrate either ministerial or presidential directives to the Management and Board of BoG relative to the conception and execution of TBH; he produces no Cabinet or ministerial records or documentation to underscore any governmental involvement or directives in the project under reference”.

In a caveated remark, Mr Baako then pointed out that: “It is very clear if (And that’s a VERY BIG IF) Mr Forson insists the President directed the use of operational resources at BoG, then it shows the degree of interference the President had at the Bank of Ghana (BoG), which then shows why Ghana had so many bank failures and macro-economic instability during the times Mr Forson was a member of the Board/Authority of BoG and a Deputy Minister for Finance!”

“The poverty of Mr Forson’s intrusion should be manifest to all discerning Ghanaians!” the Editor-in-Chief added.

But reacting to the debate on social media, Okudzeto who was a Deputy Minister under John Dramani Mahama said “

Whoever thought it was good strategy to discredit President John Mahama’s glorious legacy in the establishment of first class hospitals which have been a saving grace at this crucial moment in our history has done his paymasters great disservice.

Now we know that the shouts of: “don’t politicize the fight against COVID-19” actually means do not acknowledge and celebrate President Mahama’s legacy but you are free to applaud and hail from rooftops President Akufo-Addo’s interventions. Hypocrisy has never been this ugly!

Seeing that the strategy to discredit John Mahama’s legacy has woefully failed, can we return to the most essential business of fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic and saving precious Ghanaian lives. And as we agree to refocus, let us remember that the outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) is killing our brothers and sisters in the five regions of the north even far more than coronavirus and that that equally demands the attention of us all, particularly officialdom”.

