Historically, Nana is only President to over-borrow but never built hospital – Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Sammy Gyamfi says Akufo-Addo will go down in the history of Ghana as the only President who did not build a hospital.

The NDC during this period when the country is fighting COVID-19 is spelling out various achievements by their government led by John Dramani Mahama.

This is because the facilities which were described as photo-shopped by the then opposition NPP is currently being used as the country fights to arrest COVID-19 which has taken several lives globally.

In a tweet reacting to issues surrounding the Bank of Ghana hospital, Sammy Gyamfi who speaks for the NDC said “Despite his unprecedented borrowings, President Akufo-Addo will go down as the only President in Ghana’s history who hasn’t built a single hospital. Yet, he intends to use The Bank hospital built by @JDMahama exclusively for *VIP* COVID-19 cases. Unacceptable!”.

There’s currently a debate on social media as to who built the Bank of Ghana hospital. The NPP has argued that the Bank was built by the Central Bank and has nothing to do with the government of John Dramani Mahama.

But the NDC has also argued that the bank was built by John Dramani Mahama and is part of their much-touted JM legacy.

