Joe Mettle breaks silence on planned ‘marriage’ to Berla Mundi

Gospel Musician, Joe Mettle has denounced reports suggesting he is getting married to Broadcast Journalist Berla Mundi.

There were reports in some sections of the media suggesting that Joe Mettle is ready to walk down the aisle with TV3’s Berla Mundi.

According to the reports, the two were expected to be joined in holy matrimony after the lockdown .

But Joe Mettle in a reply to a lady follower who asked him of the supposed marriage answered in the negative.

He mentioned that it’s fake news and must be disregarded.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

