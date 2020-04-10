GHOne TV apologizes for telecasting porn on DUVET

GHOne Television a member of the EIB Group has apologized for telecasting pornographic materials on their channel.

Gh One TV was a subject of trolls on social media for televising pornography during prime time broadcast.

In a statement apologizing for the slip, the television station acknowledged that although the show on which the content was being televised is an X-rated show, there was no need for such content.

The statement read:” GHOne TV wishes to sincerely apologise to its cherished viewers on the unfortunate turn of events regarding your favourite late-night programme, DUVET, a few hours ago.

Even though the show is X-rated, we concede that the nature of the content tonight was inappropriate.

Meanwhile, tonight’s edition was taken off a few minutes into the show.

The President’s 6th address on government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was fully aired.

Whilst we promise that this incident will not repeat itself, we will also ensure that the officers responsible for the mishap are sanctioned.

Kindly accept our apology, with any inconvenience caused, deeply regretted”.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

