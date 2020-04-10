BREAKING NEWS: Ghana’s Coronavirus Cases Rise To 378 – Akufo Addo Confirms

According to the president’s address yesterday, Ghana’s cases of the novel Coronavirus has increased to 378.

This was made known by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his sixth televised address to the nation on Thursday, April 9, 2020,.

Prez Akufo-Addo said the new cases were detected as a result of the ongoing enhanced contact tracing and testing exercise.

“We now see the decision to close our borders has been justified as 105 of the confirmed cases came from those who were mandatorily quarantined and tested on arrival into the country on the 21st and the 22nd of March.192 of our cases also came from travellers who came into the country before closure and their contacts 79% of the 378 confirmed cases,” he said.

The president also indicated that some 10000 test results are expected in the coming week which will enable the government to decide on the way forward.

“We should be able to test some additional 10000 samples in the coming week to give us a clearer picture to enable us take a decision on the way forward.”

SHARE THE STORY