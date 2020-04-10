BREAKING NEWS: Confirmed Coronavirus patient dies at Walewale Hospital in North East Region

MyNewsGh.com has confirmed that a patient who tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Walewale in the North East Region has died.

The deceased who showed signs and symptoms of the virus died shortly after being admitted at the Walewale Government Hospital.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Arimyao Somo Lucky who confirmed the latest information to MyNewsGh.com said samples of the patient were taken prior to his death and the results turned positive.

“He was taken to the facility some days ago with signs and symptoms of the virus but died shortly on admission. The results is out but is positive”. He revealed.

Relations of the deceased claim however claim he has an asthmatic condition because, he has no travel history that could point the cause of his death to the coronavirus.

Ghana currently has recorded 378 cases of the deadly virus with 6 deaths and 34 recoveries.

Meanwhile President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the partial lockdown of Greater Accra and Kumasi by additional week to allow for contact tracing and testing of suspected cases.

According to the President, Ghanaians should bear with him adding that this is to help in the fight to contain the deadly virus.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

