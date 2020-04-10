BREAKING NEWS: First Covid-19 case recorded in North Eastern Ghana; medics quarantined

A case of Covid-19 outbreak has been reported in Ghana’s North East region, Dailymailgh.com can confirm.

The region is the eighth to report a case.

The case was detected in the regional capital, Walewale as a result of the ongoing enhanced surveillance and contact-tracing exercise, officials said on Friday.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of West Mamprusi Municipality, Arimeyaw Somo Lucky revealed that the patient, who had asthma died while his sample was being tested at the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR).

It, however, remains unclear whether the latest death adds to the number of fatalities recorded by the Ghana Health Service.

“We had a suspected case that was sent to Kumasi five days ago. The person was already an asthmatic patient for the past five years, when he reported to the hospital, they saw some of the symptoms of COVID-19 and then he was isolated. Unfortunately, he passed on two hours later after his admission. The test was sent to Kumasi, it delayed but the result came back last night. I was briefed this morning by the Regional Health Director that the result was positive,” Accra’s Citi FM quoted the MCE as saying.

He said the family of the deceased has been quarantined as efforts are being done to quarantine the other contacts who will be traced.

“We invited the family and we have now started the contact tracing and possible quarantine of all those who are involved. That is what we are doing now,” he added.

Medical officers quarantined

All the medical officers who attended to the patient before his demised are currently self-quarantining.

The emergency unit of the hospital has also been closed down and will be disinfected later.

No travel history

The deceased prior to his death only travelled to the Yabaga Kubori area.

Meanwhile, he has urged for calm among residents of the region indicating that “everything is under control.”

