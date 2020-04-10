LOCKDOWN: Man who claims to be a soldier begs after being caught breaking lockdown order -[VIDEO]

A Nigerian man who claimed to be a soldier, has been arrested by taskforce officials for breaking the lockdown order issued by President Buhari.

Recall that President Buhari ordered the cessation of movement in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja for 14 days in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

In a video shared online, a plain-clothed man who identified himself as a soldier was seen begging profusely after being nabbed by taskforce officials for conveying passengers to an undisclosed location.

The man who failed to present his ID card when accosted by the taskforce officials, told his passengers to alight from the vehicle supposedly to escape from paying for the crime.

