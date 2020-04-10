See what Landlord sent to His Tenants for free as Coronavirus relief

A Nigerian tailor took to Twitter to share a photo of the package his landlord gave to every tenant to tide them over during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Each tenant got at least two packs of bottled water, one carton of noodles. There was also spaghetti, pack of cornflakes, beverages, tin tomatoes, bags of rice and more.

Sharing the photo, he wrote: “Guys I received my first surprise of the year. Our landlord sent us packages for each flats. I appreciate this because, NoBODY owes you anything!”