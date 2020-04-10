COVID-19: CWSA Ask Water Vendors To Provide Free Water To Customers

The Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) has ordered water vendors working with the Water and Sanitation Management Teams (WSMTs) as well as NGOs to provide free water for customers throughout the three months period announced by the government.

This is in line with President Akufo-Addo announcement of absorbing water bills of Ghanaians for April, May and June.

The intervention which has already started has been met with opposition from some vendors who say it is their source of livelihood and hence they will continue to take money.

In a statement, the Community Water and Sanitation Agency have directed all vendors to adhere to the pronouncement by government.

“To ensure that the Covid-19 prevention protocols are duly adhered to by community members at the public standpipes, the CWSA directs that water vendors working with the WSMTs and NGOs should observe the following:

“Vendors should continue to use normal opening hours for the provision of free water.

“Water Vendors should serve one consumer at a time and ensure the observance of the social distancing protocols in force to avoid crowding at all times”, the statement said.

Read the full statement from the CWSA below: