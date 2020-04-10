Tamale: 3 Classroom Block Project Starts For Ansoriya Primary School

The Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tamale South Constituency, Yakubu Yussif, has cut sod for the construction of a three classroom block at Vittin Ansoriya Primary school under the One Million Dollar Per Constituency initiative by Government.

The project forms part of the NDA’s Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

According to the NPP Tamale south candidate, 15 projects have been earmarked for the constituency under the IPEP.

Some of the projects to be undertaken in the Tamale south constituency include roads, schools, toilets, CHPS compound, street lighting systems, boreholes among others.

Mr. Yussif indicates that the governing NPP is a development-oriented and would continue to bring more projects for the people.

The Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs of NDA, Mustapha Mubashir who handed over the project said they have been involving the chiefs and opinion leaders in the selection of the projects.

He called on chiefs and opinion leaders in the Tamale South constituency to support the contractors to successfully undertake the projects for the benefit of the people.

—Daily Guide