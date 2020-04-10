Bizarre: Lady allegedly kills hubby for breaking blood covenant [PHOTO]

A 30-year-old woman has allegedly killed her husband for breaking their blood covenant.
This unfortunate incident occurred at Fetteh Kakraba in the Central region.
Adom News’ Central Regional correspondent, Kofi Adjei, who followed the story, reported that, the woman allegedly attacked her husband with a knife during a scuffle.
Her conduct, he explained, was after the fetish priest, who did the blood covenant, told her Kojo had come to break the covenant.
Kofi Adjei said Adwoa confronted her husband and allegedly stabbed him multiple times in the neck and thigh for cheating on him.
Mr Nyarko was rushed to the Winneba Trauma Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
The suspect, who was apprehended by residents and handed over to the police, was later rushed to the same hospital for abusing alcohol.
He said they are monitoring the suspect who is responding to treatment to put her before court.
Supt. Semanya said the body of the deceased has been sent to the Trauma Hospital morgue pending autopsy.
ADOMONLINE.COM
SHARE THE STORY
Add Comment