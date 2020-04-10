Walewale residents under self-quarantine after possible contact with Covid-19 victim

Health authorities in Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly of North East Region have asked residents within a community where a Covid-19 patient died earlier this week, to self-quarantine after coming into contact with an infected remains.

Results of the test conducted on the 21-year-old deceased, who had no travel history, came out positive on Friday, April 10, four days after his death, Municipal Chief Executive, Aremeyaw Somo Lucky, revealed.

He was admitted at the Walewale Municipal Hospital on April 6, exhibiting symptoms akin to the novel coronavirus but died two hours later.

The family members told the hospital staff the deceased was suffering from asthma.

The hospital authorities later suspected the patient had died of coronavirus and took samples for testing.

But before the result was ready, relatives stormed the hospital to demand the body for burial after they raised concerns over how the body was preserved.

According to the family, the hospital morgue had no functional refrigerators and air-conditioners and the body was kept in an oven.

The hospital released the body to the family for burial in the community.

Though, health authorities have started contact tracing, residents of members in the neighborhood where the deceased was burried, have been asked to self-quarantine as a measure to control the possible spread of the virus.

